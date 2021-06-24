Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

How Rich Is Conan O’Brien As He Takes His Last Bow?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8TMU_0aeM2KXK00

TBS will air the final episode of Conan O’Brien’s self-named, hour-long show “Conan” on Thursday. This farewell show comes ends a 28-year career of hosting late-night TV — he previously hosted shows on NBC and CBS. His next stint will see him leave network television for streaming with a new weekly variety show for HBO Max .

See: PR Nightmares That Cost Celebrities Big Bucks
Find: How Much Is Jerry Seinfeld Worth?

Where Conan’s Career Began

Aside from his hosting gigs, Conan has a long list of credits to his name in his 30 year+ career. He started out as a writer for “Saturday Night Live,” eventually earning himself an Emmy nomination and win along with his fellow team writers for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy or Variety Series.

He went on to write for “The Simpsons,” until he took over hosting “The Late Show” after David Letterman’s departure. It was there he began his late-night legacy, a career that would make him a household name. Although the show got off to a rocky start and was met with heavy criticism in its early days, “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” eventually won an Emmy in 2007 for Best Writing in a Comedy Series or Variety Show.

The show lasted 15 years, coming to an end in 2009.

Conan’s Stint on ‘The Tonight Show’

One of the biggest contributors to Conan’s massive net worth was the controversy surrounding his move from “The Late Show” to “The Tonight Show.” The competing late-night show was hosted by famed host Jay Leno for decades, but a reconfiguration at NBC led to Leno being moved to the prime-time slot and Conan moved to Leno’s old spot in the late-night talk time. The change ended up being a bad move, as Conan lasted only even months in the late-night spot before NBC kicked Leno back to late night after his prime-time slot also suffered.

Conan did not leave without a fight, however, and came to a settlement with NBC amounting to a sum of $32.5 million in 2010, buying out the remaining two and half years on his contract at the time. Although his salary was never confirmed, the New York Times reported that it was estimated at $12 million to $15 million a year.

His Move To Los Angeles From New York

Later that same year, Conan sold his New York penthouse for $25 million, in preparation to leave New York for Los Angeles after the split from NBC. The severance alone from NBC netted him north of 50 million accounting for real estate sales and contract settlements.

In 2011, Conan purchased two mansions in the Pacific Palisades areas of Los Angeles at an estimated $19.4 million. Once in LA, the comedian embarked on a 30-city live standup tour. As his tour commenced, he also announced his new show on cable TV stations TBS “Conan.” The show premiered in November 2010 and is where he stayed until the end of its tenure in 2021.

Other Money-Making Projects He’s Had

It has been reported that for his work on “Conan,” he was offered a $12 million annual salary for the full 11 years the show was on the air.

Other notable undertakings include being the first American television persona to film in Cuba for more than fifty years, as well as founding his own television production company Conaco. Through Conaco, Conan has been executive producer for several different shows, including “Andy Barker, PI” and “Outlaw.”

He’s also lent his voice to such characters as The Riddler in “The Lego Batman Movie” with Will Arnett and as Glaxxon 5000 in this year’s Netflix release “The Mitchells vs the Machines” alongside Maya Rudolph and Chrissy Teigen.

See: What Is Sacha Baron Cohen’s Net Worth?
Find: Cut the Cable Cord in 2021 With 3 Completely Free TV Apps

His television, hosting and producing credits amount to an estimated net worth of $150 million — in many cases far higher than many of his guests he interviewed on the show.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Rich Is Conan O’Brien As He Takes His Last Bow?

Comments / 0

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
38K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Will Arnett
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Jay Leno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Apps#Cable Tv#Tbs#Nbc#Cbs#The New York Times#American#Conaco#Pi#Riddler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
New Country 99.1

That One Time Conan O’Brien Crashed My Rehearsal Dinner

Conan O'Brien has been in the news a lot lately as he is hanging up his microphone. Well, let me clarify. He's retiring from late night television and his show on TBS. Up next, according to Good Housekeeping, he will be working on a "new weekly variety series" for HBO Max. That's in addition to Conan Without Borders.
Celebritieswnpr.org

Conan O'Brien Pushes Silliness Aside As He Wraps Up His Late Night Show

This is FRESH AIR. Last Thursday, Conan O'Brien ended his 11-year run as the host of the TBS talk show "Conan." It's the third time he's said goodbye as a late night host after 16 years on NBC's "Late Night With Conan O'Brien" and a brief, tumultuous seven months on NBC's "The Tonight Show," both following and proceeding Jay Leno. Conan O'Brien has more TV ahead of him, starting with an upcoming weekly variety series on HBO Max. But our TV critic David Bianculli says this is a proper time to make note of O'Brien's place in late-night TV history.
Internetmxdwn.com

The Internet Bids Farewell to Conan O’Brien’s Monumental Late Night Tenure

Thursday marked the end of an era in late night when Conan O’Brien (Conan, Final Space) stepped away from the desk after 28 years hosting comedians, actors, musicians and cultural figures across Late Night with Conan O’Brien, The Tonight Show and Conan. Those who graced O’Brien’s stage, as guests, performers and behind-the-scenes staff, spent this past weekend flooding social media with love, gratitude and best wishes for the prolific late night host as he beings his new partnership with HBO Max.
CelebritiesCollider

Watch Bill Hader Roll Out His Best Celebrity Impressions on 'Conan's Last Week

Not too long ago, the Team Coco YouTube channel (the official channel for CONAN on TBS) published a clip of Conan O'Brien praising actor and comedian Bill Hader for his fantastic celebrity impressions. Having fun with your guest is the hallmark of any good late-night TV host, and O'Brien is no exception during the 7 minutes and 30 seconds of footage where he eggs Hader on to perform more and more.
TV & VideosPopculture

Andy Richter Addresses Future With Conan O'Brien on New HBO Max Show (Exclusive)

Conan O’Brien’s late-night talk show Conan on TBS might have ended its 11-year run two weeks ago, but his best friend and longtime sidekick Andy Richter went through a “weird period” with the show coming to an end — at least this iteration of it. In an exclusive with PopCulture.com detailing his new Audible Original, The Incredibly Inaccurate Biography of Andy Richter, the comedian and TV icon admits that while the show’s end still doesn’t feel quite “real” for him, there are no plans just yet to join O’Brien for the new HBO Max show.
Celebritiesntdaily.com

Conan O’Brien departing leaves late-night uninfluential and unfunny

Conan O’Brien is arguably the best late-night talk show host of our generation. Seeing him leave his show on TBS closes the door on decades’ worth of amazing television. If nothing else, O’Brien showed the talk show world how to adapt and change over the years, as he was the only late-night host to still be going at it from the ’90s. His presence is going to be dearly missed, and now we are left with a bunch of shows and hosts who are interchangeable in their terrible and unfunny ways.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Tom Hanks Gave Conan His Nickname - CONAN on TBS

(Original airdate: 11/09/10) The originator of the nickname "Coco," Tom Hanks talks about his visit to Pixar and love of whales. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Conan’ Scores Emmy Nomination After Late-Night Exit, ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ Loses Out

Conan has crashed the late-night Emmy party after scoring a nomination in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category following his exit from the medium after 28 years. The long-running TBS show ended its ten season run last month and the TV Academy’s goodbye gift is Conan O’Brien’s first nomination in the main category – then known as Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series since 2011.
Monte Rio, CAPress Democrat

Conan O’Brien hosts 110th annual Monte Rio Variety Show

For the second year in a row, as the state and county gradually reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Monte Rio’s venerable annual variety show is being presented online, this time starring late-night TV talk show host Conan O’Brien. The hourlong virtual show is free to watch now...
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Will Smith, 52, Shows Off A Full Head Of Grey Hair: See Before & After

The ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ star is proving that he’s still got it by opting for the silver fox look while on vacation. Will Smith, 52, ditched the dye and rocked grey hair in a new photo shared on Instagram on July 12. Jordyn Woods’ mom Elizabeth posted the selfie of herself with the Gemini Man actor, which was taken during a joint vacation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy