HBC Names Scott Ross Chief Technology Officer

By David Moin
WWD
WWD
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Hudson’s Bay Co. has promoted Scott Ross from senior vice president, omnichannel, to chief technology officer, succeeding Stephen Gold, who is retiring on Aug. 1. In its announcement Thursday, HBC indicated that Ross has more than 20 years; experience in retail technology, including leading tech teams across the U.S., Canada and India. In his new role, he will lead the digital and information technology strategies for HBC, including its wholly owned portfolio companies: HBC Properties and Investments and Hudson’s Bay, as well as SFA and O5, the entities that operate the physical locations for Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks Off 5th, respectively.

wwd.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Tech#Hudson S Bay Co#Sfa#O5#Saks Fifth Avenue#Saks Off#Omnichannel Technology#Lowe S Companies Inc#L L Bean
