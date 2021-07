After deep reflection, I have decided not to seek re-election to the Cambridge School Committee. I was eight months pregnant when I was sworn into office for my third term in January 2020. At that time, my peers elected me to serve as vice chair of the committee. In this role, I am responsible for appointing subcommittee leadership, facilitating the public budget process, and serving as a committee representative during bargaining and negotiations with our unions. In the best of times, doing this work while holding a full-time job and raising a family was ambitious. But I was up for the task! Then COVID hit.