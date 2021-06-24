20 amazing kids' movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada this July
Netflix Canada has announced which new TV shows and movies it will be adding to its lineup next month and, of course, that means more options for kids! There are a bunch of titles to look forward to in July, including the new series Ridley Jones and episodes of a ton of kid favourites: Max & Ruby, Pokémon, Peppa Pig, SpongeBob SquarePants, LEGO City, Mighty Express and more! Check out the full lineup with specific release dates below.
