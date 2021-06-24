Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s Most Expensive Summer Rental is Absurdly Priced at $13,000 Per Night

By Carly Ross
Power 96
Power 96
 19 days ago
I believe I have found Minnesota's most expensive summer rental. This thing is insanely priced. It's located up in Vergas, Minnesota, which is about an hour east of Fargo, North Dakota. To be honest, the rental isn't amazing and yet it's going for $13,835 per night!. What's Vergas, MN Like?

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

