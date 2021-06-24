Cancel
‘Breaking Bad’: Betsy Brandt Still Hasn’t Watched Hank Schrader Die

By John Wolfe
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Breaking Bad’s Hank Schrader, played by Dean Norris, was beloved by fans of the show. When Schrader died, it sent shockwaves through the fanbase. But it wasn’t just hard for fans. Betsy Brandt, who played his Breaking Bad wife, Marie Schrader, confesses that she still hasn’t watched “Ozymandias” herself. Perhaps that should come as no surprise, given how close the actors on the show became.

