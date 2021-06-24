Bourbon Gone Bad: Kentucky Distillery Owner Implicated Alongside Lori Loughlin in College Admissions Scandal

The timeline and history of whiskey in America is often viewed through the modern lens. It’s easy to view the world of whiskey as comfortably displaced from the criminal underworld. Furthermore, it’s not hard to forget that the end of Prohibition was just a hair over 100 years ago. The 18th Amendment banning alcohol gave rise to a period with a great crescendo in organized crime related to whiskey. In the decades since, bourbon has – at the surface – strived to clean up its act. Distilleries these days are well regarded, their staff are honest and law abiding, and their products are produced with their consumers enjoyment in mind. Thanks to the Bottled In Bond act, even consumer protections were ratified that promised properly produced booze for buyers in the US.