Video Games

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be comin’ outta the walls August 24

By Chris Moyse
Destructoid
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStop your grinnin’ and drop your linen, Cold Iron Studios has announced that its upcoming multiplayer title Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be touching down on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on August 24. The developer released a new trailer to accompany the news. Set two decades after the events of...

www.destructoid.com

#Xbox Series X#Fireteam Elite#Cold Iron Studios#Fox#Weyland Yutani#Xenomorph Army
Video GamesGamespot

Aliens: Fireteam Elite Won't Support Cross-Play, But Will Allow Cross-Gen Play

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will support cross-gen play, allowing PS4 and PS5 folks to play together and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S folks to play together. However, if your friend is on PlayStation, your other friend is on Xbox, and you're on PC, you won't be able to play in the same party--Fireteam Elite will not support cross-play at launch.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

What are Alien Nanites in Fortnite?

As described in Epic Games' July 6 hotfix notes for V17.10 of Fortnite, the battle island's Alien invaders have brought a new aspect from their own home—Alien Nanites. Here's the breakdown of what the brand-new Alien Nanites are in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. In addition to affecting the island's...
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Elite Dangerous: Odyssey Review

How do you make one of the most expansive video games in existence even bigger? It’s a tough challenge, and one that Frontier Developments chose to take on with the release of Elite Dangerous: Odyssey. Already based on a 1:1 scale of the Milky Way galaxy, Elite Dangerous offers players...
Video GamesDestructoid

Katamari Damacy, EarthBound, and Hollow Knight headline this amazing new book-sized magazine

A Profound Waste of Time may be the only place you’ll see those franchises this year. Physical gaming events are dead, at least for now. E3, Gamescom, and EVO have all gone online-only. Physical media, on the other hand, is thriving. Limited Run, the boutique retailer and publisher, had arguably one of the best showings at E3 this year. Collector’s editions for everything from Metroid Dread to No More Heroes 3, are selling out almost instantly. With COVID-19 vaccination rates leveling off and new variants of the virus causing infections to rise, people still can’t get together like we used to. Maybe that’s, in part, why we’re willing to buy physical things, made by real people, that we like and admire so much. In a lot of cases, it’s the closest we can get to each other.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

Review: Sniper Elite VR

When it comes to a lot of virtual reality (VR) shooters the tendency is to go big or go home, making you feel like you’re Rambo running around a jungle with a massive 50 calibre machinegun on your hip – and that’s even with realistic physics. That can be plenty of fun, yet if you’re looking for something a bit more intense where you’ve had to dive for cover because you’ve missed a shot, alerting the enemy and are now fumbling a reload on your bolt action rifle, then Sniper Elite VR is where it’s at.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

New gameplay trailer released for Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Cold Iron Studios has released a new gameplay trailer for Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Aliens: Fireteam Elite is a cooperative third-person survival shooter that will release on August 24th. The game is set in the iconic Alien universe, 23 years after the original Alien trilogy. You play as a fireteam of...
Video GamesNME

‘Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker’ is receiving a large increase in pre-orders

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker is reportedly experiencing a massive increase in pre-orders, compared to the previous expansion. According to the most recent Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter broadcast (July 10), Endwalker has apparently received a 160-180 per cent increase in pre-orders compared to the previous Shadowbringers expansion. As the broadcast...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Benchmark Out Now, Roadmap Detailed

During the Live Letter from the Producer on Friday, Square Enix announced a couple of news bits leading up to the upcoming expansion’s release. For starters, they laid out what players will be able to expect coming up to its release in over 4 months with their roadmap:. July 20...
Video Gameskfgo.com

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ tops PS4 downloads after Sony store return

(Reuters) – “Cyberpunk 2077”, the flagship game of Polish developer CD Projekt, topped PS4 downloads on Sony’s PlayStation Store last month in the ten days after its return to the platform. The game, featuring Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, was pulled from the PlayStation Store in December shortly after its debut...
Video GamesDestructoid

New RWBY game in the works at Shantae studio WayForward

A new video game adaptation of Rooster Teeth’s popular RWBY universe is in development at WayForward Games. RWBY: Arrowfell is a fresh action-adventure currently in the works for PC & consoles, with a 2022 release window. RWBY: Arrowfell will feature the four main stars of the fantasy fighting anime —...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox Releases On Switch & PC

As far as JRPGs go, having delay between the Japanese and international versions of a game is fairly par for the course. The latest offering from Nihon Falcom, Ys IX: Monstrum Nox, is no exception. The game was initially released in Japan back in 2019, and then came to our screens earlier this year. Now, Ys IX has finally been released on PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia (despite the Stadia’s troubles.).
Video Gamesnewsbrig.com

Elite Dangerous’ Odyssey update delayed indefinitely for PS4, Xbox One

Elite Dangerous is currently in turmoil, and developer Frontier Developments is taking steps to get the situation under control. The recent Odyssey update caused issues, leading to frame-rate drops, buggy planet generation, and other issues. Fixing up Odyssey has changed the timeline of Elite Dangerous’s other updates, and fans have been frustrated.
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

Necromunda: Hired Gun Review (PS4)

Heavy metal soundtrack, gore, and non-stop shooting; no, this is not the description of a new iteration of the infamous Doom, it's Streum's Necromunda: Hired Gun. After a seemingly never-ending flood of Warhammer games with questionable quality, the action built around a ruthless bounty hunter who hunts down his marks accompanied only by their loyal mastiff did show promise. Is this the Warhammer 40k game you have been waiting for or just another hit and miss?
Retailleedaily.com

Lemnis gate will launch the PC beta in July: Dates confirmed

The upcoming PC beta, Lemnis Gate, was announced by Frontier Foundry and Ratloop Games Canada last week. The game is a turn-based fighting strategy shooter focusing on time loops. The 1v1 and 2v2 formats can be played. It certainly looks fascinating, and fans have learned from the beta in a new Dev Diary. The beta will be ruined for only four days, but the players will have a chance to enjoy the game while the devs take notes to ensure that everything is running 100% before launch.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Super Robot Wars 30 Release Date and Pre-Order Bonuses Announced

Get ready to take control of your favorite robots and mechas in a big Super Robot Wars celebration soon, as Super Robot Wars 30 release date and bonuses have been announced by Bandai Namco Entertainment!. In a video announcement from producers Takanobu Terada and Kohei Mogami, fans finally get to...

