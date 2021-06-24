A sheet-pan shortcut for Chicago-style Italian sausage sandwiches with peppers and onions

I was well into my 20s when I found out that if you order a hot dog outside of Chicago, it will just be a steamed link in a bun, though the vendor may offer you things like sauerkraut or onions or relish or mustard. When you order a hot dog in Chicago, where I grew up, you have to specify what you don't want on it, or else it will come with: sliced tomatoes, sport peppers, sweet relish, chopped white onions, a pickle, mustard and celery salt. It's a balanced meal!