LOS ANGELES & LAKEWOOD, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 8, 2021-- Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (“Angeles”), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced Stephen O’Bryan has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Primus Aerospace (“Primus”). The addition of Mr. O’Bryan to the Board is an important step in support of Primus’ desire to become the premier provider of complex precision components and integrated assemblies for the aerospace, defense, and space (“AD&S”) sectors. Primus serves several of the premier AD&S prime contractors and original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) for many of the National Defense Strategy’s most strategic platforms and programs.