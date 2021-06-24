Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Clearinghouse CDFI Awarded More Than $1.8 Million in COVID-19 Relief Funds

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 19 days ago

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Clearinghouse Community Development Financial Institution (Clearinghouse CDFI) announced today that it was awarded $1,836,265 million from the United States Treasury Community Development Financial Institution Fund (CDFI Fund)—part of a larger $1.25 billion awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury in COVID-19 relief funds to 863 CDFIs, the largest single funding round in the agency’s history.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Economy#Covid 19#Financial Education#U S Treasury#Prweb#The U S Department#The White House#The U S Treasury#The Cdfi Fund#Clearinghouse Cdfi#The Capital Magnet Fund#Native American#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PPP
News Break
Health
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
Related
Vermont StateWCAX

Vt. Community Loan Fund awarded $1.8M for COVID relief efforts

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Community Loan Fund has been awarded $1.8 million to deploy to Vermont businesses and communities hit hardest by the pandemic. The money comes from the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Rapid Response Program. The program helps expand economic opportunity in low-income and low-wealth communities by providing access to loan capital, financial products and services for local residents and businesses.
AdvocacyThegardenisland.com

KGEFCU gets COVID-19-relief funds

LIHU‘E — The Kaua‘i Government Employees Federal Credit Union is the recipient of $1.8 million in COVID-19-relief funds released by the U.S. Department of the Treasury last week. The amount is part of a national award of $1.25 billion to 863 community development financial institutions, a designation earned by KGEFCU...
Fairbanks, AKFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Hospitality, tourism businesses can apply to city for Covid-19 relief funds

Local small businesses in the tourism, travel and hospitality sectors can apply for coronavirus recovery funds starting today. The Fairbanks City Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday to distribute coronavirus recovery funds, with $1.5 million going to small businesses in the hospitality sector and $4 million to replace city revenue losses. In the same meeting, the council also supported the resolution to request $10 million from federal infrastructure funds for Polaris Building demolition.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Homewise gets $1.8 million from feds to fund more home loans

Santa Fe affordable housing builder and lender Homewise estimates it will be able to issue 15 to 20 additional home loans to low-income families with a $1.8 million grant recently awarded by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The grant comes from the Community Development Financial Institutions' Rapid Response Program,...
Economybitcoinist.com

World Bank, IMF Advocate For CBDC Adoption At G20

On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank argued for the cross-border benefits of central bank-issued digital currencies (CBDC), claiming that projects like the United States’ digital dollar would aid global development. World Bank And IMF Support CBDC. Together with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), the...
Marketseenews.net

BlackRock's Fink urges World Bank, IMF overhaul for green era

BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink told global leaders the World Bank and International Monetary Fund are outdated and require a total overhaul if they're to marshal the trillions of dollars in investment needed to bring sustainability to the developing world.
Income TaxStreetInsider.com

U.S. June budget deficit falls to $174 billion

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government posted a June deficit of $174 billion, about a fifth of the June 2020 deficit of $864 billion, as a rebound in the labor market and an earlier tax deadline this year raised revenues, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday. Receipts for June jumped...
EconomyAmerican Banker

Banks demand high bar for fintech access to Fed services

Banks want the Federal Reserve to create tough standards for evaluating whether fintech firms with narrow-purpose banking charters should be given access to the payments system and other central bank services. Bank trade groups sent letters to the Fed on Monday in response to guidelines it proposed in May that...
U.S. PoliticsConnecticut Post

US deficit for current budget year climbs to $2.24 trillion

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government's deficit for the first nine months of this budget year hit $2.24 trillion, keeping the country on track for its second biggest shortfall in history. In its monthly budget report, the Treasury Department said Tuesday that the deficit for the budget year that ends...
Personal FinanceMySanAntonio

Arrowroot Family Office launches AFO|Wealth Management Forward Program

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The AFO|Wealth Management Forward program provides accountants online and one on one guidance and tools to grow and diversify their revenue streams, deepen client relationships and maintain their relevance in a tech-savvy world without dramatically increasing their workload or expenses. The program helps accountants create actionable plans to enhance the way they do business while reducing the chance of losing clients to automation or other service providers. "We saw a void in the marketplace and an opportunity for accounting firms to serve their clients better," said CEO Rob Santos, 'The family office model and holistic financial planning can now be attained by the average client, not just the super affluent."

Comments / 0

Community Policy