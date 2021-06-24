Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Bravo Systems Launches New Website As a Comprehensive Resource For Pawnbrokers, Firearms Dealers and Niche Retailers

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 19 days ago

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Bravo Systems, parent company to Bravo Platform, E4473, Usedguns.com and Buya.com, today announces the launch of its new website at BravoStoreSystems.com, featuring a refreshed design and improved user experience. The new site is designed to be a one-stop, comprehensive resource for all Bravo brands, products and services,...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Applications#Firearms#Bravo Systems Launches#Ecommerce#Prweb#Bravo Platform#E4473#Usedguns Com#Bravostoresystems Com#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Internet
News Break
Marketing
Related
InternetRegister Citizen

Validity Announces Solution Empowering Marketers to Adopt BIMI

Making Ethical Marketing Easier and Providing a More Secure Email Experience for Consumers. Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced new BIMI certificates to make it easier for marketers to adopt Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI). This new offering comes immediately following Google’s announcement of general release support of BIMI across all Gmail inboxes. BIMI is an industry standard email specification that enables the use of brand-controlled logos within supporting email clients. Google joins Yahoo and Fastmail in BIMI support, making BIMI available at roughly 2 billion inboxes (Source: https://financesonline.com/number-of-email-users/). The new certificates reaffirm Validity’s dedication to the promotion of ethical marketing and a more secure email experience for today’s consumers.
Orlando, FLbungalower

Milk District launches new retail incubator

“The Milk District works side by side with independent businesses within our service area to strengthen each other and improve the overall neighborhood. This new space is an extension of our work in the community, allowing us to nurture a new generation of home-grown retail tenants. Businesses that come out of The Spot will end up all over the region, and will walk out of our doors more prepared for what it means to run a small retail shop.”
Softwaremartechseries.com

GaleForce Digital Technologies Introduces Workamajig API Integration for MediaForce Media Planning and Buying Software

MediaForce First Platform to Integrate with Popular Project Management Software’s Media Plans Function. GaleForce Digital Technologies announced the introduction of the newest API integration for its robust MediaForce media planning and buying platform. GaleForce is partnering with Project Management Software leader Workamajig, whose new Media Plans functionality will fully integrate with MediaForce. This agreement makes GaleForce Digital Technologies the first and only company to implement Workamajig’s Media Plans tool in connecting media planning ventures from outside of Workamajig automatically into its interface. “We are thrilled to further our integration capabilities with Workamajig in the Media Accounting space,” GaleForce Digital Technologies COO Erin Labrato remarked when reached for comment. “We’ve launched a successful working partnership with Workamajig over the last year and will continue to grow our capabilities within both platforms to further foster a synergistic relationship beneficial to our mutual clients.”
Softwaremartechseries.com

Acquia Advances Composable Enterprise with Latest Version of Digital Experience Platform

Digital experience company Acquia today announced major updates to the Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Acquia Open DXP is powered by Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud, bringing the full power of the integrated Acquia platform to enable marketers, developers and IT operators to assemble and deploy digital experiences for every point in the customer journey. This latest version includes support for the employee experience, a new China hosting service and a newly integrated user interface for Marketing Cloud, among other enhancements.
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

Multi-Domain SSL – Comprehensive SSL Security for Business Websites

SSL Certificates are landmarks for data security. From securing data in transit to enhancing customer trust and improving search rankings, SSL certificates are indispensable for all kinds of organizations, regardless of whether they maintain a simple blog website or a complex e-commerce website. But what if you are managing multiple...
Businessaithority.com

Momentum Commerce’s Amazon Brand Index Scores 80,000 Brands on Amazon Advertising and Organic Search Visibility

Momentum Commerce announced the release of the Momentum Commerce Amazon Brand Index. The Index is a free interactive software tool that tracks over 3,500 product categories on Amazon.com, scores how discoverable over 80,000 brands are within the Amazon search results and reveals to what extent sales for these categories and brands are driven by Sponsored Amazon Advertising placements or organic, free listings. The Index classifies brand participation on Amazon into four different classes: Leaders, Incumbents, Challengers and Laggards. The index functions on mobile devices but offers more robust data visualization to desktop browsers.
Portales, NMMySanAntonio

The City of Portales Automates Vendor Bid Management with vendor registry

PORTALES, N.M. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The City of Portales announced today that it has progressed its partnership with vendor registry by adding the Vendor Bid Management module. The City of Portales is currently utilizing vendor registry to post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums, and awards online, and has announced it will begin utilizing the Vendor Bid Management automated tools starting in 2021. In addition to Vendor Bid Management, vendor registry provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, and any addenda and award information from local, state, and federal organizations, including 30 participating agencies across New Mexico.
BusinessTimes Union

Netrix Acquires Managed IT Services Business Unit from Contegix

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of managed and professional IT services, with a core focus on cloud, security, collaboration, information technology service management (ITSM) and application development solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Managed IT Services business unit of Contegix, LLC. The acquisition significantly expands Netrix’s market presence in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, adds substantial scale to its ITSM service desk and cloud managed services capabilities and brings together two teams of high-performing and talented employees supporting similar customer bases.
MySanAntonio

HHAeXchange Expands New Partner Connect Program with Six New Solution Providers

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. HHAeXchange (“HHAX” or “the Company”), the leading provider of homecare management solutions for payers, providers, and state Medicaid agencies, today announced the expansion of its Partner Connect Program – a new partner community built exclusively on the HHAeXchange platform – with six additional partners.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Corporate Spending Innovations Announced Rebrand and Website Launch

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Corporate Spending Innovations, an Edenred Company, and leader in business-to-business payments automation, announced today that it has completed a major upgrade of its visual identity, branding and launched a new website. The rebranding effort was prompted by a desire to bring the company’s website in line with the company’s future-forward mission.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Clovity Announces IoT-as-a-Service Solutions for Smart Schools, Campuses, Cities, & Buildings in the US & Its Surrounding Territories

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Clovity understands the complexity of bringing an entire ecosystem together to launch and manage an end-to-end IoT solution. As an IoT-as-a-Service provider, Clovity provides all hardware, software, cloud, network connectivity, and installation for any of our Smart City, School, or Campus solutions. Furthermore, with all implementations we include a support model that ensures timely upgrades and maintenance for the entire solution as well as 24x7 tech support.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

3xLOGIC to Highlight Innovative Products and Present Educational Session About the Benefits of Natively Developed Cloud Solutions at ISC West 2021

Company to highlight award-winning gunshot detection solution, VIGIL CLOUD, and new license plate capture camera. 3xLOGIC, Inc., a leading provider of integrated, intelligent security solutions, will be attending ISC West in Las Vegas, July 19-21, 2021. The company will be demonstrating its innovative security solutions, including its new Gunshot Detection Solution, which was named best new product in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category of the 2021 SIA New Product Showcase.
BusinessTimes Union

Addison Group Expands Technology Consulting Offering via Strategic Partnership with ArcLight Consulting

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Addison Group, a professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting, today announced the acquisition of ArcLight Consulting, a provider of comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud implementation services, based in Burlington, Massachusetts. The acquisition furthers Addison Group’s position as a leader in the...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

New Curated Content Categories Drive the Growth of Vestorly's Content Engine

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Vestorly, a leading content curation engine, has responded to the unprecedented demand by marketing automation, digital experience, and email platforms for reliable and relevant streams of content they can provide to their users. Vestorly’s ready-to-use curated content library has expanded to 72 unique content categories. These content categories are curated by billions of data points Vestorly has collected to determine the most engaging and relevant content that’s safe and business-ready.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Supply Chains Are a Top Driver of Client Demand for Professional Services in 2021, but Some Clients Still Struggle to Realize the Full Value

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. New analysis from ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research shows that problems accumulated over the years with supply chain management and organization suddenly reached critical mass due to COVID-19, making supply chains an emergency priority for clients. This emergency prioritization means that along with M&A and restructuring, supply chains are a top driver of client demand in 2021. However, many providers and clients have been distracted by advanced new technologies in their search for remedies.
SoftwareTimes Union

EZtol 2.1 by Sigmetrix Now Supports Ability to Read PMI for SOLIDWORKS CAD Models

EZtol adds ability to read PMI for SOLIDWORKS and other ease of use enhancements. Sigmetrix, experts in mechanical variation management, announced their release of EZtol 2.1. This new version builds on the recent release of 2.0 supporting NX and CATIA models that provided a much simpler interface and smaller download to add the ability to read PMI data, tolerance information defined with the CAD part files, for SOLIDWORKS, and offers these new highlights for all supported CAD systems:
EconomyMySanAntonio

10 Tips to Boost Employee Productivity and Skyrocket Performance

A company's success and productivity are directly related to the productivity of its employees. If you are willing to achieve your goals, set higher targets and get the desired traction, you need to make sure that your employees achieve their targets and bring productivity to the company. The management must...
TechnologyThe Tech Report& LLC

5 Key Steps to Scaling Your SaaS Startup

The startup phase of a SaaS business represents an important and vulnerable time for the company. Multiple things need to be done right for the startup to launch and become a player in the niche they are targeting. It’s vital that a SaaS startup deploy assets strategically so momentum is...
Computerswiltonbulletin.com

Simplify Your Product Design with This Top-Rated Platform

There are many ways to make your brand stand out from the competition. Great marketing, memorable branding ... but what about just designing an incredible product? If you have a better product, you'll have more customers; however, many entrepreneurs struggle with the technical and creative skills required for elite product design. Fortunately, Mockplus Cloud Pro makes it easy for non-technical and technical entrepreneurs alike to get it right without spending an arm and a leg on product designers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy