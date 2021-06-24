Superchunk’s Here’s to Shutting Up Is Getting a 20th Anniversary Reissue
Merge Records announced today that it will be re-releasing Superchunk‘s 2001 LP Here’s to Shutting Up in celebration of the album’s upcoming 20th anniversary. The reissue will be available in three formats — CD, LP, and a limited edition orange swirl vinyl — and will also include a bonus CD of 13 previously unheard demos titled Bestial Warning. While the 20th anniversary edition of the band’s seminal album won’t drop until October 22nd release date, pre-orders are in full swing.consequence.net
