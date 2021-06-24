Superchunk’s Here’s to Shutting Up Is Getting a 20th Anniversary Reissue

Pearl Jam are set to reissue their 1996 “No Code” album on vinyl for the first time since its original release. Pearl Jam are coming up on the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album, “No Code,” and in honor, the band is readying a vinyl reissue of the set. What’s extra special is that the upcoming release will mark the first time “No Code” has been out on vinyl since its initial release, plus the first time the record has been mastered just for vinyl.