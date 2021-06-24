Amazon Fresh adds ‘Just Walk Out’ tech

Amazon’s "Just Walk Out" cashierless checkout technology, used at Amazon Go convenience stores in Manhattan, has been rolled out for the first time to one of the company’s full-sized Amazon Fresh supermarkets in Bellevue, Wash. Just Walk Out technology links the Amazon app on a shopper’s smartphone to sensors and computer monitoring in the store that detect when a shopper takes a product from the shelves. The technology will likely expand to other Amazon Fresh stores, which will also offer traditional checkout lines with cashiers. Most of the 14 Amazon Fresh supermarkets are in California, but Newsday has reported that stores are planned for Oceanside and Plainview.