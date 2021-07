McAlester's City Charter details the responsibilities of the mayor and vice-mayor. The Mayor shall be a voting member of the City Council and shall attend and preside at meetings of the Council, represent the City in intergovernmental relationships, appoint with the advice and consent of the Council the members of citizen advisory boards and commissions, present an annual state of the City message no later than the first regular Council meeting in February, appoint the members and officers of Council committees, assign agenda items to committees subject to the consent of Council, and perform other duties specified by the Council. The Mayor shall be recognized as head of the City government for all ceremonial purposes and by the governor for purposes of military law but shall have no administrative duties.