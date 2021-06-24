Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nassau County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Nassau The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Baker County in northeastern Florida Southwestern Duval County in northeastern Florida Southwestern Nassau County in northeastern Florida Southeastern Columbia County in northern Florida South Central Charlton County in southeastern Georgia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 306 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Macclenny, Glen St. Mary, Sanderson, Olustee, Maxville, Bryceville, Watertown and Baldwin. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Olustee, FL
State
Georgia State
County
Nassau County, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Maxville, FL
City
Sanderson, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
NWS
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

'We're buying some time': Texas Democrats heap pressure on Biden, Congress for voting rights action

(CNN) — Texas House Democrats said Tuesday they can only hold off Republicans' push for restrictive new voting laws for weeks, as they urged President Joe Biden and Democratic members of Congress to look for new ways to implement federal protections -- including backing South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn's call for a filibuster carve-out for voting rights legislation.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Biden pushes for voting rights law amid Republican opposition

PHILADELPHIA, July 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden, under pressure from U.S. civil rights leaders, said on Tuesday it is a "national imperative" to pass sweeping voting rights legislation that has stalled in Congress amid Republican opposition. Numerous Republican-controlled states have approved laws that either restrict voting or change election...
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy