Watchdog: Federal Air Marshal Service Should Better Address COVID-19 Documentation and Testing

The Federal Air Marshal Service should better document its coronavirus protocols and help employees access testing, according to a federal watchdog. The Government Accountability Office published a report on Wednesday about how the Federal Air Marshal Service, a division of the Transportation Security Administration, handled the pandemic. The majority of the FAMS workforce (88%) is air marshals and management officials, while 13% is support staff, said the watchdog. While travel for the public slowed for the first year of the pandemic, that was not entirely the case for air marshals.