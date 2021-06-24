Cancel
Watchdog: Federal Air Marshal Service Should Better Address COVID-19 Documentation and Testing

By Courtney Bublé
GovExec.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Air Marshal Service should better document its coronavirus protocols and help employees access testing, according to a federal watchdog. The Government Accountability Office published a report on Wednesday about how the Federal Air Marshal Service, a division of the Transportation Security Administration, handled the pandemic. The majority of the FAMS workforce (88%) is air marshals and management officials, while 13% is support staff, said the watchdog. While travel for the public slowed for the first year of the pandemic, that was not entirely the case for air marshals.

