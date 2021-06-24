Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lee by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 316 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harlem Heights, or 9 miles southeast of Cape Coral, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Saint James City, Whiskey Creek, Page Park, Page Field Airport, McGregor, Punta Rassa, Fort Myers Villas and Pine Manor. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Lee, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Ruskin, FL
State
Florida State
County
Lee County, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roofs#Thunderstorm#Harlem#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production as new problem discovered

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut its 787 production rate as it works through a new structural defect in its troubled twin-aisle airliner program in another obstacle to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic's impact. The company now forecasts delivering fewer than half...

Comments / 0

Community Policy