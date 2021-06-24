Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lee by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 15:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lee The National Weather Service in Ruskin has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Lee County in southwestern Florida * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 316 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Harlem Heights, or 9 miles southeast of Cape Coral, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Saint James City, Whiskey Creek, Page Park, Page Field Airport, McGregor, Punta Rassa, Fort Myers Villas and Pine Manor. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
