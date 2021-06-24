Cancel
Walton County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Walton, South Walton by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Walton; South Walton SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 215 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eglin Air Force Base, or 9 miles east of Niceville, moving east at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa Beach, Eglin Air Force Base, Freeport, Portland, Villa Tasso, Blue Mountain Beach, Seaside, Miramar Beach, Gulf Pines, Grayton Beach, Sandestin, Four Mile Village and Seagrove Beach.

