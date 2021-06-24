This campaign is urging Microsoft to limit its business travel to 2020 levels forever
Before the pandemic, in fiscal year 2019, Microsoft employees emitted nearly 400,000 metric tons of CO2 as they flew on business trips. “That’s more greenhouse gases than my entire country of Tuvalu emits in a year,” Richard Gokrun, a climate activist from Tuvalu—a tiny Pacific island nation threatened by rising sea levels—writes in a forthcoming op-ed. Gokrun is part of a global group of activists calling for the tech company to rethink business travel: If 2020 proved that remote collaboration was feasible, they say, Microsoft should more permanently shift to virtual meetings to help tackle the climate crisis.www.fastcompany.com
