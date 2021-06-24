Following Britney Spears's Court Testimony, These Fellow Celebs Are Speaking Out in Support

Iggy Azalea worked with Britney Spears back in 2015 when the two entertainers joined forces for the pop hit "Pretty Girls." While you might think that a song featuring these two mega artists was sure to be a success, it actually didn't do as well as the two had hoped, and Azalea spoke out about this in the past. "It's difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and TV performances, etc. Unfortunately, I'm just featured [on the track]. I would have enjoyed performing it a lot. I think it got off to a powerful start, but you need content to compete in 2015," Azalea tweeted to a fan at the time, seeming to place the blame directly on Spears, according to Vulture. The media then cooked up a feud between the two women, which lasted until March 2016, when Azalea said that she and Spears were "cool," according to Billboard.