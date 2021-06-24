Cancel
Following Britney Spears's Court Testimony, These Fellow Celebs Are Speaking Out in Support

Cover picture for the articleLate yesterday afternoon, Britney Spears finally opened up about the legal conservatorship she was placed under in 2008, offering frank statements about the "abusive" control her father has had over her life for the past 13 years. “I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized,” Spears said....

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
extratv

Britney Spears’ Ex Kevin Federline Speaks Out on Her Conservatorship

Last week, Britney Spears testified in a Los Angeles court against her 13-year-old conservatorship, asking for it to be terminated. She told the judge, “My requests are just to end the conservatorship without being evaluated. I want to petition basically to end the conservatorship. I don’t want to be evaluated, to be sat in a room with people for hours a day, like they did me before.”
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Britney Spears Speaks Out Against Paparazzi for "Embarrassing" Her on Vacation

Watch: Christina Aguilera Slams "Demeaning" Treatment of Britney Spears. Britney Spears is laying down some ground rules while trying to enjoy her island getaway. On Tuesday, June 29, the 39-year-old embattled pop star shared an Instagram message to fans and paparazzi alike in response to interactions she's apparently had during her current trip to Maui. This follows her appearance in court last week to discuss her ongoing conservatorship.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Britney Spears' Court Appearance, Christina Aguilera Speaks Out About Pop Star's Struggles

Britney Spears’ televised court testimony was a watershed moment for the pop superstar and her fans that have been following the case surrounding her controversial conservatorship. Her moving testimony led many celebs in the entertainment industry to throw their support behind the embattled Spears, and that group includes former Voice coach Christina Aguilera, who was once seen as quasi-rival to Spears in the pop music sphere.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Christina Aguilera speaks out in support of Britney Spears: ‘Every woman must have the right to her own body’

Christina Aguilera says that Britney Spears “deserves all of the freedom possible” amid her battle to end her conservatorship.Last week, Spears spoke in an open court about her long-running conservatorship for the first time, saying that she was “depressed” and wanted it to end. You can read her full statement here.In a lengthy Twitter thread shared on Monday (28 June), Aguilera – who found fame alongside Spears as a child on The Mickey Mouse Club – wrote that she’d spent the days since the hearing thinking about the “Toxic” singer.“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to...
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Britney Spears 'Feels So Relieved' After Making Bombshell Testimony In Court, Source Spills

Stronger than yesterday: After more than a decade of suffering in silence, Britney Spears is finally feeling optimistic again. An OK! insider reveals that ever since Britney, 39, gave an impassioned courtroom speech on June 23 lobbying for her freedom — from a 13-year conservatorship in which every aspect of her life has been controlled — she "feels so relieved, like a huge weight has been lifted off her shoulders."
Musicnickiswift.com

Iggy Azalea Speaks Out About Britney Spears

Iggy Azalea worked with Britney Spears back in 2015 when the two entertainers joined forces for the pop hit "Pretty Girls." While you might think that a song featuring these two mega artists was sure to be a success, it actually didn't do as well as the two had hoped, and Azalea spoke out about this in the past. "It's difficult to send a song up the charts without additional promo and TV performances, etc. Unfortunately, I'm just featured [on the track]. I would have enjoyed performing it a lot. I think it got off to a powerful start, but you need content to compete in 2015," Azalea tweeted to a fan at the time, seeming to place the blame directly on Spears, according to Vulture. The media then cooked up a feud between the two women, which lasted until March 2016, when Azalea said that she and Spears were "cool," according to Billboard.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Britney Spears’ Conservator Jodi Montgomery Says She’s Been a ‘Tireless Advocate’ for the Singer Following Shocking Court Hearing

Speaking her peace. Britney Spears co-conservator Jodi Montgomery broke her silence after the singer’s shocking court hearing claims last week. “I can state unequivocally that Jodi Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being,” Montgomery’s lawyer Lauriann Wright told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, June 30, on behalf of her client. “While she does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so.”
CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Paris Hilton praises Britney Spears for speaking out

Paris Hilton is "proud" of Britney Spears for speaking out about her conservatorship. The 'Stars Are Blind' singer admitted it "broke [her] heart" listening to what the 'Toxic' singer had to say in court last month when she urged for the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 to be lifted as she feels the restrictions in her life are "abusive".
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears Conservatorship Hit With Another Major Shakeup Following Court Decision

Britney Spears' legal attempt to remove the conservatorship that she's been under for the last 13 years has hit another snag. Bessemer Trust, the financial organization that was previously named co-conservator of Spears' estate, is pulling out of the arrangement. Due to the controversy surrounding the hearing, Bessemer Trust is bailing because the case is "a hornet's nest." According to TMZ, Bessemer Trust "does not want to get involved because it's become gun-shy over all the controversy surrounding the conservatorship," while also not wanting to deal with her father, Jamie Spears, anymore. This move makes Jamie the sole conservator of Spears' estate.
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Britney Spears Says BF Sam Asghari Looks Like ‘Such a Dad’

Britney Spears is apparently doubling down on her desire to have kids with her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, because she’s touting his daddy looks. The singer posted photos this weekend of her and Sam on a hike in the great outdoors, where they’re both leaning up against a tree along a path … posing and looking cute together.
CelebritiesMiami Herald

Britney Spears’ conservatorship sets the stage for disability rights showdown

For Britney Spears, Jan. 3, 2008, was the day everything went wrong. After a string of defiant acts, which included shaving her head and swinging her umbrella at a paparazzo's car, she refused to surrender her then-year-old son, Jayden, to ex-husband Kevin Federline's bodyguard amid a custody dispute over her two children. Photographers swarmed Spears' Los Angeles home after Federline's lawyer called police — snapping photos as the star was hoisted into an ambulance, wig askew, after firefighters moved in to place her on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Thirteen years later, America's queen of pop is still paying for that day — financially, physically, emotionally and psychologically.

