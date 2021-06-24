Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Prince Harry’s Time In London For Statue Unveiling Will Be 'Fleeting'

By Emily Lee
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's why Prince Harry will keep his trip back to the U.K. next month quick.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 1

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Meghan Markle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Duke Of Sussex#British Royal Family#Uk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
Related
Tennistownandcountrymag.com

Kate Middleton Wore a Gorgeous Belted Baby Pink Dress to Wimbledon's Men's Singles Finals

Kate Middleton returned to Wimbledon on her own Sunday afternoon for the men's wheelchair singles final and men's singles final games. It was another big summer fashion moment for the Duchess of Cambridge, who wore a belted pastel pink Beulah London dress, Aldo heels, a pink floral mask, and Mappin and Webb Empress dangle earrings to take in the matches. She carried a floral Josef clutch.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince George has the most adorable nickname for Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. We love knowing about all the royal family’s nicknames for each other because it proves that, really, they’re just like us. Prince Harry has a very sweet nickname for Kate Middleton – he reportedly calls her ‘Cath’ – and he refers to his wife, Meghan Markle, as ‘Meg’. And Meghan’s pals call Harry ‘Haz’. Cute? We think so.
Celebritieswomansday.com

Er, Prince Harry Texted Kate Middleton to Let Prince William Know About Lilibet's Arrival

Welp, to all you royal fans who were hoping that Lilibet Diana would be the person to bring the royal family back together following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah...that hasn't quite happened—at least not yet. Case in point: When Lilibet was born, Prince Harry actually texted Kate Middleton to deliver the news to Prince William instead of giving him the message directly. 😬
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Here's Kate Middleton's Title When Prince William Becomes King

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, will get a new title when her husband, Prince William, becomes King. The noble titles of Duke, Duchess, Earl, Countess, etc., form part of a peerage system. The system forms the hierarchy of power in British politics. Members of the peerage system, called Peers, were...
CelebritiesPopculture

Prince Charles Will Reportedly Prevent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids From Receiving Titles

Prince Charles has allegedly made a drastic decision to slim down the Royal Family and is planning on denying Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children from having the titles of prince and princess when he becomes king. The Daily Mail reports that Charles is determined to cut costs as a way to appease his subjects and that this isn't a personal decision, but is simply business. "Charles has never made any secret of the fact that he wants a slimmed-down Monarchy when he becomes King," a source told The Sun. "He realizes that the public don't want to pay for a huge Monarchy and, as he said, the balcony at Buckingham Palace would probably collapse."
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Diana at 60: How would the Princess of Wales have dressed in 2021?

The late Princess Diana's wardrobe has been immortalized in books, exhibitions, Netflix series, tribute photo shoots in Vogue and even a musical. From her fairytale wedding gown to the so-called "revenge dress" she wore after Prince Charles admitted to infidelity, the world witnessed her style transformation into the "People's Princess."
TennisETOnline.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William are Having the Best Time at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton and Prince William love their tennis! On Saturday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the women's singles final match at Wimbledon, where Ashleigh Barty beat Karolina Pliskova, making her the first Australian women’s singles champion at Wimbledon since Goolagong Cawley in 1980. For the occasion at All...
Entertainmenttownandcountrymag.com

Who Are The Children Featured in the Princess Diana Statue at Kensington Palace?

Yesterday, July 1, 2021, marked what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, and the royal family marked the occasion with the much-anticipated debut of her statue at Kensington Palace. The statue depicts Diana with her arms around two children, with a third visible in the background, which may lead royal fans to wonder about the identity of these children.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Prince William Called Meghan Markle ‘That Bloody Woman’ at Philip’s Funeral For How She Allegedly Treated His Staff

Family feud. Prince William slammed Meghan Markle at Prince Philip’s funeral after claims she bullied members of the royal staff. A source told The Daily Mail on Friday, June 25, that William called Meghan “that bloody woman” to his friends at Philip’s funeral in April for how she allegedly treated his staff when she and her husband, Prince Harry, lived in Kensington Palace. “But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff—merciless,” William said, according to The Daily Mail.

Comments / 1

Community Policy