Man pleads to manslaughter charges in hit-and-run killings

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 19 days ago
A man accused of killing two people in July 2018 in a hit-and-run wreck pleaded guilty to charges including manslaughter.

Sean Michael Yacks pleaded to two second-degree felony charges in the deaths of Meghan Clevenger and Angel Vega. He faces 28 years in prison and will be sentenced Aug. 24.

After Yacks fled to Mexico, the U.S Marshals Violent Offender Task Force tracked him down and worked with Mexican authorities, who took him into custody.

Detectives say that a gold 2002 Honda Accord west on Speedway, toward Wilmot. As the Honda entered the intersection on a green light, it was hit by a black 2018 Nissan Sentra that had run a red light going north on Wilmot. Detectives say Yacks, who drove the Nissan, ran away.

PREVIOUSLY:

Man accused in deadly hit-and run sentenced on 2017 drug charges

Two die in hit-and-run

Arrest warrant issued for hit-and-run suspect

