Gov. Henry McMaster Signs SC COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster was joined today by members of the General Assembly and business leaders from around the state for a ceremonial bill signing of S.147, the South Carolina COVID-19 Liability Safe Harbor Act. A pro-business bill that provides legal immunity to businesses, state agencies, and healthcare facilities that reasonably adhered to public health guidelines at the time a coronavirus-related claim arose.www.audacy.com
