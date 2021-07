The Iowa Hawkeyes 2020 football season was a very unique one, to say the least. It wasn't going to happen at all. Then, it started late with an abbreviated schedule. The Hawks qualified for the Music City Bowl against Missouri. Unfortunately, the game was canceled just days before it was scheduled to be played when the Tigers had a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. It was just a small fraction of the craziness that the year dealt all of us. Thankfully, it appears normalcy is returning to Kinnick Stadium this year.