5 Tips to Playing KAY/O In Valorant

By Ayrton Lauw
dbltap.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAY/O is Valorant's newest Agent as of the Episode 3 patch released on Tuesday, and here are a couple of tips to help understand how to play him to dominate in games. KAY/O's inclusion to Valorant was to add to the promise of "precise gunplay" as most of his skills rely on the suppression of enemy Agent abilities. Knowing when to initiate when the suppression is out and fully utilizing his role as the initiator are the keys for success when playing the new Agent, KAY/O.

#Null
