NC Republican leaders should be ousted for the way they’re treating state employees
Regarding “Some NC lawmakers’ staff get bigger raises than most state employees,” (June 22):. While Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore quietly implement 2021 salary increases as high as 31% for their staff members, they predictably recommend a minuscule increase of 3% over two years for teachers and state employees and nothing for state retirees — all during a period of record revenues being raked into state coffers.www.heraldsun.com
