AMC greenlights Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire TV adaptation
The series order comes a year after AMC Studios acquired the rights to 18 of the iconic author's titles. AMC and its streaming service, AMC+, will launch Interview With the Vampire in 2022. Rolin Jones will serve as Interview with the Vampire's showrunner, while Mark Johnson will oversee the series as executive producer. Johnson is a veteran of a number of AMC series, producing Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, Rectity and Halt and Catch Fire. “The challenge of adapting for television the groundbreaking and immensely compelling work of Anne Rice is both intimidating and exhilarating,” Johnson said in a statement Thursday. “Having previously produced films from such singular works, I recognize both the responsibility and the obligation we owe the material. I strongly believe that with AMC and Rolin Jones we are equipped to meet this challenge and to thrill and entertain both the loyal Anne Rice fan and the viewer who is just now discovering her work.”www.primetimer.com
