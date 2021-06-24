AMC greenlights Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire TV adaptation

Between Rick and Morty coming back for another season and now Strange Planet being turned into a series on Apple it’s fair to say that Dan Harmon is staying busy. The animated show is going to be akin to a few of the other shows that people have seen rolling around over the years, meaning it will be about a group of aliens that point out the absurdity of modern life and how humans are strange creatures for the many things they do. This is a pretty common theme but it’s a wonder how more and more shows keep applying it without being seen as copycats that are taking ideas that have been done a dozen times before and turning them into something else that they figure people haven’t seen yet. The truth is that a lot of ideas tend to get recycled on a regular basis, but people tend to accept it either because they figure that it will be different, or the creators are banking on the idea that younger viewers are growing up with these shows and seeing them as something new. It’s happened to all of us at one point, we think we’re seeing something brand new only to find out that the idea has been done and done again in a few different ways.