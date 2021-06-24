Essential Sneaker Styles for Summer, From Retro Track Star to Futuristic Fashionista

As soon as the designer Jeff Staple joined Kyx, a new online sneaker rental service, as creative director, he experienced what he describes as “an eye-opener.”. Kyx allows members to rent a pair of hard-to-get sneakers, wear them as they please, then return them for another user to rent. You can also pay a slight premium for the option to rent only brand-new, never-before-worn shoes. “You flip a switch on your preferences and it only shows you first-time shoes only,” Staple, born Jeff Ng, told W over Zoom. “Out of over a thousand subscribers, less than 15 percent flipped the ‘new sneakers only’ switch. Eighty-five plus percent were like, ‘I’m cool to wear it if it’s been cleaned and sanitized.’ I thought it was going to completely be the other way around.”