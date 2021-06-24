Cancel
Essential Sneaker Styles for Summer, From Retro Track Star to Futuristic Fashionista

wmagazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe at W are fans of sneakers with sleek silhouettes, versatility, and, above all, comfort. From the ever-evolving yet reliably stylish high-top (done this season by the OG, Converse, in collaboration with Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Le Fleur line) to a revitalized wave of retro athleticism seen in Asics and New Balances—a trend in its own right for 2021—we’ll rock any and all of them. To celebrate the best of the season, we’re highlighting a range of colorful, chic sneakers that will flatter any summer style.

