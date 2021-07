CHARLOTTE — A serious wreck at about 2:30 p.m. has shut down I-77 South near the Billy Graham Parkway exit, officials said.

Chopper 9 was over the scene and could see where traffic was starting to back up as rush hour approached.

[LINK: WSOC Live Traffic Map]

One person was taken to CMC Main with serious injuries.

Return to this story for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group