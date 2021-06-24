Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Rumors: Sixers are still ‘committed’ to Ben Simmons

By Michael Saenz
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA Rumors: The Philadelphia 76ers really want you to know that they’re committed to Ben Simmons. The Philadelphia 76ers have some big decisions to make this offseason and they’re reportedly already beginning to have such discussions. Among the many questions that the Sixers have to explore this offseason, the biggest of such revolve around whether the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons is good enough to win an NBA championship.

sircharlesincharge.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

108K+
Followers
299K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Sixers#Espn#The Atlanta Hawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBA247Sports

Look: Inside Sixers star Ben Simmons' California mansion

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are at a crossroads after his less than stellar postseason performance and the Sixers were bounced in the second round of the playoffs by the Atlanta Hawks. Nonetheless, Simmons has a nice area to go back to during the offseason. According to Dirt.com, Simmons...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves Want To Trade For Ben Simmons

There is no question that Ben Simmons' value on the trade market has lowered as a result of his playoff performances in round 2 against the Atlanta Hawks. However, if the 76ers wanted to trade him, there would be plenty of teams that would be interested. According to an NBA...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Ben Simmons should be playing in the Olympics

Let’s begin by stating the obvious. Ben Simmons is living under intense scrutiny right now and fair or otherwise, every move he makes will be analyzed and second guessed. But as Sixers fans, it’s fair to feel cheated after his lackluster effort and so we are well within our rights to question his decisions and wonder about what is best for this franchise and its moody, apathetic All-Star.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Sixers: Surprise Ben Simmons trade concepts

Theoretical Ben Simmons trades are the talk of the Philadelphia 76ers’ fan base right now, and for good reason. As good as he’s been at times, Simmons had an abysmal offensive series against the Atlanta Hawks and lots of fans saw him passing up a wide open dunk as the last straw with this team. After scoring 14 points per game through the regular season, he averaged under 10 a game against Atlanta and only took three shots in the fourth quarter throughout the series. He seemed even more timid than usual and was trying to avoid contact out of fear of going to the foul line.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Sixers shouldn’t rush to trade Ben Simmons, especially for Malcolm Brogdon

The Philadelphia 76ers got upset by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Joel Embiid was an MVP finalist and Ben Simmons was a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. However, Simmons’ poor play has been a topic of conversation after his disastrous performance against the Hawks, and he has been tossed around as a potential trade chip for the Sixers.
NBANBC Philadelphia

Sixers' Ben Simmons Withdraws From Australian Olympic Squad

Simmons withdraws from Australian Olympic squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Ben Simmons on Monday informed Australian men's basketball team head coach Brian Goorjian that he has withdrawn from the Boomers' Olympic squad, according to a Basketball Australia press release. Simmons told Goorjian he "requires this upcoming period of...
NBAphillysportsnetwork.com

When it comes to the Ben Simmons saga, the Sixers must remain patient

With many Sixers fans still ready to chase Ben Simmons out of town with torches and pitchforks, this is a reminder to take a deep breath. Even the most avid supporters of the former Rookie of the Year cannot argue that the lofty expectations of Simmons have not been achieved.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Sixers’ price tag in any potential Ben Simmons trade, revealed

Perhaps the biggest offseason story is where Ben Simmons ultimately ends up. A trade looks imminent for the Philadelphia 76ers point forward and at this point him staying in Pennsylvania would be the more surprising outcome. But what can the Sixers recoup from their 3-time All-Star? Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas...
NBAPosted by
NESN

NBA Rumors: 76ers Already Turned Down This Ben Simmons Trade Offer

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Even if he stinks in the playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers think Ben Simmons is a star. So, if they’re going to trade him, it appears they want a package that reflects that. And the one seemingly known offer was...
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Rejected An Indiana Pacers Offer For Ben Simmons

After a complex season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons was the man of the moment in the city, and not precisely for the best reasons. The Australian point guard didn't play well in the playoffs, and his shooting struggles hurt his team's chances to make a deeper run in the postseason. He's under fire now, with fans asking for his exit. Simmons vowed to get better this offseason, even skipping the upcoming Summer Olympics to improve his game, but that doesn't mean he's staying in Philly.
NBA920espnnewjersey.com

ESPN: Two Trades the Sixers Could Make Involving Ben Simmons

Sixers fans are going to hear a plethora of potential trades involving Ben Simmons over the next few weeks and over the summer as the team figures out what the next step is for their imperfect star. With the NBA Draft coming up fast, ESPN.com NBA insiders laid out of...
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers podcast: Ben Simmons trade proposal frenzy

Ben Simmons | Sixers (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) On this episode of The Sixer Sense Podcast, we mainly focus on a variety of issues surrounding Sixers point guard Ben Simmons. From trade speculation to reconciliation with the fans, Lucas Johnson and Christopher Kline dive right in. After Stephen A....
NBAchatsports.com

Ben Simmons rumor mill: Friday gossip corner

It’s Friday, the end of a long Ben Simmons potential trade week. After flaming out against the Hawks, the Sixers find themselves the subject of infinite potential trades from fans and analysts. Some fans are reasonably frustrated with the Aussie Star, for his failures from the free-throw line during the playoffs in particular, and his overall lack of aggression offensively in the second round. After that heartbreaking game seven defeat, Joel Embiid, who is usually supportive publicly of Simmons (but will occasionally take the passive-aggressive post-game swipe) couldn’t contain his frustration. So does this mean the team needs to trade Simmons, even if that means “selling” from his career’s lowest value point?
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers: 3 possible Ben Simmons trade scenarios with Timberwolves

Ben Simmons, Sixers (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) The Minnesota Timberwolves are rumored to have significant interest in Ben Simmons. While the 24-year-old’s trade value has never been lower, the Sixers are sure to get a healthy dose of trade offers this summer. Simmons already has three All-Star appearances on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy