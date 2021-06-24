NBA Rumors: Sixers are still ‘committed’ to Ben Simmons
NBA Rumors: The Philadelphia 76ers really want you to know that they’re committed to Ben Simmons. The Philadelphia 76ers have some big decisions to make this offseason and they’re reportedly already beginning to have such discussions. Among the many questions that the Sixers have to explore this offseason, the biggest of such revolve around whether the duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons is good enough to win an NBA championship.sircharlesincharge.com
