‘Lucifer’ And ‘Army Of The Dead’ Top Nielsens As ‘Cruella’ Debuts On Disney+
Okay, now I’m impressed. In its second weekend/first full week on Netflix, Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead topped the Nielsen movie charts (for the week of May 24 through May 30) with 786 million minutes viewed. That’s a modest drop of just 14% from the 913 million minutes earned upon its debut weekend. That translates into around 5.614 million viewings of the 148-minute film (presuming they stopped at 140 minutes when the credits began). Forgive the very loose math, but that translates into around 12.13 million complete viewings in its first ten days on Netflix, which would be (at $9.37 a ticket) around $114 million in ten days.www.forbes.com
