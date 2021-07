While Resident Evil Village has proven to be a hugely successful release for Capcom, and not to mention a really excellent addition to the franchise, ever since its launch, there’s been a growing number of complaints from users of the PC version of the game. Specifically, for reasons unclear, it would begin stuttering dropping at times to single-frame levels of performance. While the exact cause of this ‘bug’ has always been somewhat unclear, following a test of the cracked version, it does seem to confirm that the stuttering issue on PC might be directly linked to the anti-piracy measures the game has!