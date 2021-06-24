Cancel
Economy

Employee Isn't Being Paid For Being On Time, Malicious Compliance Ensues

By MinWage
 19 days ago
Being lambasted by a manager for showing up on time is one thing, but when you find out they're not actually paying you even after you've clocked yourself in? Then it's time to get creative. It's disappointing to learn that even small things in life can become a power play, but those moments are a good opportunity to learn how much power you actually have in any given situation. For example, this store owner who wouldn't change their number so a dude fought back.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

