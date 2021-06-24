Employee Isn't Being Paid For Being On Time, Malicious Compliance Ensues
Being lambasted by a manager for showing up on time is one thing, but when you find out they're not actually paying you even after you've clocked yourself in? Then it's time to get creative. It's disappointing to learn that even small things in life can become a power play, but those moments are a good opportunity to learn how much power you actually have in any given situation. For example, this store owner who wouldn't change their number so a dude fought back.cheezburger.com
Comments / 0