EU pushes on with migrant policy outsourcing plans

By LORNE COOK Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS — European Union leaders pushed ahead Thursday with plans to outsource the bloc’s migration policy challenges by spending billions of euros to improve cooperation from countries that people leave or cross when they set out for Europe. Long unable to agree on who should take responsibility for migrants when...

