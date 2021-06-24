Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

‘North of the 45th’ Art Exhibit at NMU June 21-July 30 2021

By Blogger
wfxd.com
 18 days ago

Northern Michigan University’s DeVos Art Museum is hosting its 14th Annual North of the 45th juried exhibition for artists living north of the 45th parallel in Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota. The show runs through Friday, July 30. A closing reception is scheduled that night at 6 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. talk by this year’s juror, Ron Platt, chief curator at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

wfxd.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Exhibitions#Urban Areas#Nmu#Tamama Dance Company#The Devos Art Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Bloom Art Exhibit: Opening Reception

29 Pieces, 17 artists. Zoom artist talk 1-2 p.m. Aug. 8. Exhibit continues through Sept. 5. The Merriam Webster Dictionary defines Bloom in the verb form as to produce or yield flowers; to support abundant plant life, to mature into the achievement of one's potential, to flourish in beauty, freshness, or excellence; to shine out; to become more apparent or fully expressed, to appear or occur unexpectedly in remarkable quantity or degree, to become densely populated with microorganisms; etc. Artists were encouraged to submit works for consideration that respond, relate or interpret the word Bloom within the critical contemporary context of our world today.
Milwaukee, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ art exhibit opens today

MILWAUKEE — If you go to “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” expecting a traditional art exhibit, you may be pleasantly surprised. The exhibit, which is being held at The Wisconsin Center, 400 W Wisconsin Ave., from today to Sept. 19, showcases paintings that many people have seen before. But unlike a traditional museum, the pieces of art showcased aren’t static paintings in a frame; they’re moving projections that are displayed on the Wisconsin Center’s walls and floors, accompanied by tone-setting music that plays throughout the exhibit.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs artist to exhibit abstract Asian art, Western art in two galleries through July

Orange moons, yellow moons, inky black moons. Artist Kang Lee Sheppard is a lover of that mysterious orb that hangs like a plump white peach in our night sky. Descending into her studio, conveniently on the ground level of her home, one sees that heavenly body peering back at its viewer from many of her abstract Asian works, created with sumi ink and watercolors on rice paper. But just as often as she captures the moon’s essence, she also is inspired by the mountains, particularly the Rocky Mountains, which she features in her plentiful landscape paintings. And not to be ignored are her poignant paintings of characters and scenes from the Bible.
Whitewater, WIwhitewaterbanner.com

UWW Art Gallery Welcoming Dual Exhibit

Roberta’s Art Gallery is welcoming a dual exhibit this July. Enter “Ethereal: The Magical World of Marina Jones and Lila Brochá,” at Roberta’s Art Gallery from July 6 – July 28. The exhibit consists of multiple painted pieces by both artists. Marina Jones is from Europe but now resides with...
David City, NEunl.edu

‘Agrarian Spirit’ exhibition opens July 2 at Great Plains Art Museum

Carol and Mark Moseman of David City, Nebraska, with “Fighting Blood,” a painting by Frank L. Spradling (1885–1972). Nebraskans Mark and Carol Moseman have collected more than 200 works of art representing an eclectic array of styles and renowned artists from America and Europe, with one thread that weaves them together: humankind’s relationship to the land.
Bemidji, MNBemidji Pioneer

MacRostie Art Center to feature Bemidji artist Blair Treuer in July exhibitions

Treuer describes herself as a storyteller who paints with fabric and draws with thread. While she has enjoyed and played with many forms of artistic expression throughout her life, she has only recently become active in the art world. Her pieces have been featured in over two dozen exhibitions, including four solo shows, and have received awards or recognition in multiple juried exhibitions, a release said.
Evanston, ILevanstonroundtable.com

‘Liminal Spaces’ Exhibit Continues at Evanston Art Center

Dorothy Graden, an artist living in Valparaiso, Ind., tours the Midwest and other parts of the world showcasing her art and her love for history and nature. She is inspired by petroglyphs and pictographs that she finds on hikes and camping trips through the American south and west. She has visited prehistoric rock art sites that date back 30,000 years.
Frederick, MDFrederick News-Post

Barn Art Initiative Exhibit

BARN ART INITIATIVE - LOCATIONS / ARTISTS. 1. Hidden Hills Farm and Vineyard, 7550 Green Valley Road, Frederick. Artists: Becky Borlan, Matt Mercer, Alexander Rudd. 4. Arnoldstown Barn, 1304 Arnoldstown Road Jefferson. Artist: Julie Maynard. 5. South Mountain Creamery, 8305 Bolivar Road, Middletown. Artist: Elliott Hamilton. 6. Sheridan’s Way, 15050...
New Orleans, LAinregister.com

On exhibit: Form & Fire exhibit at the LSU Museum of Art

One would think that the oldest ceramics currently known to archaeology—the ones unearthed in the modern-day Czech Republic after at least 25,000 years underground—would be practical items. Bowls, cups, water jugs. Basic artifacts that our ancestors might have needed for daily life on the paleolithic road. But the evidence proves otherwise. Instead, when humans first took to molding clay and firing it into shape, they shaped it in their own image, crafting small figurines of men, women, gods and animals that fed a different sort of need: the need to create. Still popular after all these millennia, the long-lived legacy of ceramics-as-art-objects carries on this month at the LSU Museum of Art with “Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection.”
Alliance, NEPosted by
Panhandle Post

New Exhibit at Carnegie Arts Center

Carnegie Arts Center is thrilled to announce the arrival of our new exhibit “From the Earth” in the Garwood and Skala galleries featuring two local artists. The exhibit will be on display from June 29th to August 7th. The show features Rod Clause from Gering, NE and Ray Schleyer of Alliance, NE. Rodney Clause was born in Scottsbluff NE in 1957 and remained here in the valley until the journey of formal education began in 1992. After 9 years of college and living in Colorado for several years, Clause decided to come home to continue his artwork with the opening of the “Der Topfer Gallery and Studio in Scottsbluff NE. Clause’s work is definitely not staying in the lines. Explosion of colors, textures and the combination of organic, geomantic, and abstract elements help to create a unique piece of art. Rod’s formal Education includes BA in Studio Art, BS in Art Education and MFA in Sculpture with a Minor in Ceramics. Other “education” came from working in Bronze foundries, teaching at community centers, public school systems, local community colleges and Chadron State College.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Flight of Fantasy Art Exhibit

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - North Country Arts Council is excited to announce the opening of Flights of Fancy on June 25! Join us in this feature show of all things whimsical, mythical and make-believe! This art exhibit features work that presents ideas, subjects and themes that are fantastical, otherworldly and whimsical – but lift the spirits and delight your senses. While the opening will be virtual, you can check out the exhibit in person until July 23 at the Dulles State Office Building (317 Washington Street, Watertown), during weekday business hours and Saturdays, and online at nnyart.org.
Marietta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Marietta Cobb Museum of Art to have exhibition

The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art announced the opening of the annual juried art exhibition Metro Montage XXI. The exhibit, which runs from July 10-Sept. 5, will feature all types of genre, medium, style, subject matter, concept and technique. The Museum will be hosting an Opening Night Reception on July...
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

Ken Krantz Art Exhibit

Celebrate the life & works of local artist & architect, Ken Krantz. See paintings & drawings of local scenes & scenes from abroad.
Saint Johnsbury, VTCaledonian Record-News

Catamount Arts Announces ‘Open To Landscape’ Exhibit

ST. JOHNSBURY — After a year of closure due to Covid-19, Catamount Arts has announced the reopening of the Fried Family Gallery in its St. Johnsbury arts center. From July 1-Sept. 26, Open to Landscape, a four-person exhibition of paintings, photographs and works on paper, will be on view and feature works by Keith Chamberlin, Terry Ekasala, Anni Lorenzini and Elizabeth Nelson.
Dryden, NYtompkinsweekly.com

Art exhibit honors late painter Betty Hurst

If you’ve lived in Dryden or Freeville for a while, chances are you knew or at least knew of Betty Hurst. “Everybody knew Betty,” Gina Prentiss from the Dryden Town Historical Society explained. Hurst was a longtime Freeville and Dryden resident who had a passion for art, a passion that...
Shelbyville, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Keepers of the Arts hosts Nancy Noel exhibit

SHELBYVILLE — The Nancy Noel Show of original oil paintings and prints is now featured at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville, an activity of Keepers of the Arts. Housed in the gallery space, they will have a formal opening of the show to the public from 5-7 p.m....
Visual Artprimepublishers.com

Voice of Sculpture Focus of Exhibit at Washington Art Association

WASHINGTON — The Washington Art Association and Gallery will exhibit the work Joel Fisher in “The Voice of Sculpture” from Saturday, July 10, through Sunday, August 8, in the gallery, 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza. Mr. Fisher has been exhibiting internationally since 1971. His work can be found in more than 50 public and private collections around the world. He has lived in and returned to New York, London, Berlin and Paris. By living in different countries, he has been able to observe the world from slightly different points of view.

Comments / 0

Community Policy