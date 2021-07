It's easy to criticize the trendy four-door coupe concept - until you cast your eye on the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe. It's an incredibly pretty car yet now seats as many occupants as an E-Class. A few weeks ago, Mercedes revealed various upgrades for the 2022 AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in the United States, and now it has announced that the upgraded 2021 version is available to order and will reach European showrooms in August. The different model years aren't typos, as different markets do things their own way; essentially, the 2022 AMG GT sold here is the same car as the 2021 AMG GT that will be sold in Europe, with just one or two differences. US pricing is yet to be released but European pricing has now been revealed.