Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Terra Dotta Launches AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards with Safety Ratings and Notifications

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 19 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Expanding its duty of care offerings through enhanced safety and security measures for domestic and international travelers, Terra Dotta, a leader in global education engagement solutions, today announced its new AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards -- powered by GeoSure® hyper-local, personalized and inclusive safety scores and notifications.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Global Education#Big Data#Terra Dotta Launches#Chapel Hill#Prweb#Alerttraveler#Neighborhood Scorecards#Gps#Scorecard#Geosafescores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
Related
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Premium Mortgage Corporation Launches Neighborhood Vitality Program For Underserved Communities

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a lender that prides itself on innovation, technology, and inclusiveness, Premium Mortgage Corporation is proud to announce the deployment of its "Neighborhood Vitality" program; a strategy it believes will help underserved communities in upstate New York. Premium Mortgage Corporation—who already provides more loans to minorities in Buffalo than every other non-bank lender—has established a special financing fund of a minimum of $500,000 to further incentivize the purchase of homes in historically disadvantaged communities. Moreover, these monies will be advertised and dispersed through Premium Mortgage Corporation's unique proprietary software that will identify properties in underserved communities for which the incentive is available, and advertise the incentive to real estate agents and consumers in a manner that will encourage the purchase of real estate in these targeted communities.
Austin, TXfox5ny.com

Tesla launches initiative to build first solar neighborhood in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Tesla Energy, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and Dacra announced in a press release Friday a new initiative to bring a large-scale sustainable neighborhood to Austin. The initiative, provisionally named SunHouse at Easton Park, will be the first Tesla Solar neighborhood and the nation’s most sustainable residential community.
Raleigh, NCMySanAntonio

Brooks Bell Study Reveals There Is No "One-Size-Fits-All" Approach to Consumer Experience in a Post-Covid World

RALEIGH, N.C. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Brooks Bell, the technology-enabled firm dedicated to helping global brands build remarkable customer experiences through conversion rate optimization and personalization, today released its latest research-driven report, “New Normals in Retail, Travel and Financial Services: Consumer Sentiment Beyond 2020.” This report provides business decision makers with data-driven insights necessary to inform experimentation and personalization efforts that lead to satisfying customer experiences in this new era of commerce.
EconomyMySanAntonio

The New Agency Model: Adapt or Die

The business world has had it with creative agencies. Traditional creative agencies, anyway. For decades, recruiting an agency to launch a campaign or help with social media wasn’t just a task it was an experience. Initial agency pitches could go on for hours, with fancy slide presentations promising endless success and various swag given out at the end to seal the deal.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Corporate Spending Innovations Announced Rebrand and Website Launch

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Corporate Spending Innovations, an Edenred Company, and leader in business-to-business payments automation, announced today that it has completed a major upgrade of its visual identity, branding and launched a new website. The rebranding effort was prompted by a desire to bring the company’s website in line with the company’s future-forward mission.
Portales, NMMySanAntonio

The City of Portales Automates Vendor Bid Management with vendor registry

PORTALES, N.M. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The City of Portales announced today that it has progressed its partnership with vendor registry by adding the Vendor Bid Management module. The City of Portales is currently utilizing vendor registry to post, distribute and manage RFPs, quotes, addendums, and awards online, and has announced it will begin utilizing the Vendor Bid Management automated tools starting in 2021. In addition to Vendor Bid Management, vendor registry provides notification to registered vendors of new bids related to their industry, and any addenda and award information from local, state, and federal organizations, including 30 participating agencies across New Mexico.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Natural Fiber Welding Raises $15M to Spur Growth in Automotive and Textile Markets

PEORIA, Ill. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Natural Fiber Welding, Inc. (NFW) today announced that they have closed $15M in new funding, accelerating growth of the company to meet the demand of MIRUM® and CLARUS® product lines. The round was led by The Community Development Venture Capital Alliance (CDVCA), with participation by BMW i Ventures, Prairie Crest Capital, Ethos, For Good Ventures, and Evolution VC Partners.
EconomyMySanAntonio

Supply Chains Are a Top Driver of Client Demand for Professional Services in 2021, but Some Clients Still Struggle to Realize the Full Value

NEW YORK (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. New analysis from ALM Intelligence Pacesetter Research shows that problems accumulated over the years with supply chain management and organization suddenly reached critical mass due to COVID-19, making supply chains an emergency priority for clients. This emergency prioritization means that along with M&A and restructuring, supply chains are a top driver of client demand in 2021. However, many providers and clients have been distracted by advanced new technologies in their search for remedies.
Personal FinanceMySanAntonio

Arrowroot Family Office launches AFO|Wealth Management Forward Program

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The AFO|Wealth Management Forward program provides accountants online and one on one guidance and tools to grow and diversify their revenue streams, deepen client relationships and maintain their relevance in a tech-savvy world without dramatically increasing their workload or expenses. The program helps accountants create actionable plans to enhance the way they do business while reducing the chance of losing clients to automation or other service providers. "We saw a void in the marketplace and an opportunity for accounting firms to serve their clients better," said CEO Rob Santos, 'The family office model and holistic financial planning can now be attained by the average client, not just the super affluent."
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
Lifestylekiss951.com

North Carolina Man Reels In Huge, Record Setting Blue Catfish

Stories like this one make me want stay on a boat or dock, and out of the water; a North Carolina man reeled in a record-setting blue catfish this past weekend. Friends Rocky Baker and HIS FRIEND, Justin Clifton were fishing on the Roanoke River when they hit gold. The two friends were not searching for the largest fish, but rather had plans to fish all night when they came across it.
Florida StatePosted by
Tom Stevenson

Residents of Florida County Told To Wear Masks Again

Just when you thought the pandemic might be coming to a close, the Delta variant has made its way to the States and started to cause trouble. While things aren't as bad as they were at the start of the year, the vaccination rollout has helped, there's the potential for things to get worse before they get better.
Denver, COrockydailynews.com

Former RTD buses abandoned on city street in Central Park neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Regional Transportation District buses— abandoned on a Denver street— are raising eyebrows in the Central Park neighborhood. Those who work near Uinta Street and East 36th Avenue said the first of two buses showed up about a month ago. Uinta Street is effectively being used as a storage lot across from the Sprouts Farmers Market parking lot.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Turn Big Data into a Big Success: 5 Tips for Effective Big Data Analytics

Considering the pace at which data is being used across the globe, definitely yes!. Let's see some crazy stats. Do you know that Netflix saves $1 billion per year on customer retention only by utilizing big data? Or that Google gets 1.2 trillion searches every year, with more than 40,000 search queries every second! There’s more, among all the google searches. 15% of those are new and are never typed before, leading to the fact that a new set of data is generated continuously.
Kidsecitybeat.com

Great Falls ‘Educator’ Launches XXX Rated Attack On E-City Beat Publisher

This Post Contains Content Not Suitable For Children. One of the reasons E-City Beat occasionally publishes anonymous articles, and allows our volunteer staff to remain anonymous if they so choose, was vividly illustrated yesterday when we published a piece on Critical Race Theory. It’s hard to shock me nowadays, but...
Sugar Land, TXsugarland.com

The City of Sugar Land s Urgent/Emergency Notification System

The City of Sugar Land’s Urgent/Emergency Notification System. Sign up for emergency notifications! ... Please don't make the City of Sugar Land say it again. Keep your family and friends safe and informed this hurricane season by signing up. The emergency alert system is a communication service available to all...
NutritionMySanAntonio

How prunes can feed your health at 4 important stages of life

(BPT) - Seeking more plant-based options for healthy aging? This approach is right on track with the 2020-2025 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) that advocate for greater fruit and vegetable consumption. One easy way to expand your plant-based options and incorporate the Mediterranean diet as advised by the DGA is by adding in California Prunes. They not only provide plenty of health benefits but can also be used in a variety of sweet and savory dishes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy