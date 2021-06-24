Volusia County confirms new aviation and economic resources director
The new head of Volusia County’s aviation and economic development operations is a familiar name in Central Florida aeronautical circles. On Tuesday, June 22, the Volusia County Council unanimously confirmed Orlando Executive Airport Director Cyrus Callum to become director of the county’s Aviation and Economic Resources Department. The department oversees the county-owned and operated Daytona Beach International Airport as well as the economic development division.www.ormondbeachobserver.com
Comments / 0