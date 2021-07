Swedish label CHIMI Eyewear has become a go-to label for trendy sunglasses and timeless frames, and now the brand has launched at HBX. CHIMI was founded by Charlie Lindström and Daniel Djurdjevic in 2016. Charlie who is the creative director has his influences rooted in the upbringing in a craftsman family. Growing up in the south of Stockholm, Charlie’s mother and grandmother worked as tailors, which inspired Charlie to express himself through clothing. Fast forward and CHIMI has become a leader in the new wave of eyewear brands, focusing on creative collaborations, innovation and forward-thinking.