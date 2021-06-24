Collaboration Fashion Speakers

The label AREA, led by the popular producer duo GroovyRoom, will release its second music collaboration project, linking fashion and music. On July 9th at 6PM KST, hit producer duo GroovyRoom (Gyujeong, Hwimin) will be collaborating with rapper Ash Island to release a new music project, "Carabiner (Prod.GroovyRoom)", through various online music sites. "Carabiner" is an experimental music project, that will display the luxury eyewear collection by brands AMBUSH x Gentle Monster. AREA, a new music label set up by GroovyRoom, will be building their music portfolio through this global project. GroovyRoom revealed why they chose to work with Ash Island. They stated, "We thought Ash Island's unique masculinity and his deep voice projected through his singing rap would fit this song well." They also explained the meaningful reason for taking part in this project. They said, "Just like the link that connects a person to another person, and how the goal of reaching a high point can strengthen the connection between people as they rely on each other, we wanted to connect the identity of the two brands through this song." GEMINI, an artist managed by their music label AREA, also participated in composing the song "Carabiner".