Sharon Hull, This Week in the Garden | Dahlias bring bright colors to garden and arrangements

Many local gardeners wait with great anticipation for blooming and potted dahlias to start showing up in the garden centers and from the vendors at the farmers markets. That is happening now, allowing us to examine the flowers and choose those that most appeal, those that will work best in arrangements, and those that will look most stunning in our individual garden spaces. In pre-pandemic years, we could also get many of our plants at a major cost savings during the annual Monterey Bay Dahlia Society tuber sale in early spring.