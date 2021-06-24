'Rosie the Rocketeer' dummy buckles up for Boeing's 2nd Starliner launch test
Although the next flight of Boeing's Starliner capsule won't carry any astronauts, it will ferry one passenger to and from the International Space Station. That passenger is an anthropomorphic test device, more colloquially known as a flight dummy, dubbed Rosie the Rocketeer. "Rosie the Rocketeer is buckled in for the upcoming Starliner launch!" officials wrote on NASA's Commercial Crew Program Twitter on Wednesday (June 23).www.space.com
