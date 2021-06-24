Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango: How To Watch

By Taylor Fields
Posted by 
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Find out how to watch Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber and more performing during this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango!

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

62K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Ava Max
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Jason Derulo
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Halsey
Person
Bruno Mars
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartradio Music Awards#Summer Music#Pt 10pm Et#Livexlive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

BTS, Doja Cat, and More to Perform at Global Citizen Live 2021

Global Citizen has announced the 2021 edition of Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour broadcast featuring performances and events filmed across the world. The livestream will take place Saturday, September 25th, and will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, and Twitter. Artists performing at this year’s...
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Justin Bieber Strips Back "Peaches" During 2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Justin Bieber helped officially kick off summer during this year's iHeartRadio Wango Tango by closing out the show. Treating fans to performances of songs from his newest album, Justice, Bieber kicked things off by performing a stripped back version of his Daniel Caesar and Giveon collaboration, "Peaches." Taking to a keyboard, Justin performed his catchy single with just the instrument and his voice, before picking it up and launching into the full version of the song.
EntertainmentPosted by
Q 96.1

How to Watch the 2021 Primetime Emmys

Before this year's awards show, the nominations ceremony will take place on July 13. The official 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards will take place live on Sept. 19. Fan-favorite shows that are expected to get some nominations include: WandaVision, Ted Lasso, The Queen's Gambit, Hacks, The Flight Attendant, The Mandalorian, Mare of Easttown and I May Destroy You.
Theater & Danceb975.com

Elton John appreciates being shouted-out in new Ed Sheeran-penned song by BTS

Elton John may be in his 70s, but he’s still relevant: After all, the biggest group in the world just namechecked him in their latest single. On Friday, K-pop superstars BTS released a new single called “Permission to Dance,” which was co-written by Elton’s pal, Ed Sheeran. In the lyrics, the group sings, “When it all seems like it’s wrong/Just sing along to Elton John.”
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Global Citizen live to feature The Weeknd, BTS, Ed Sheeran and more

The Weeknd, Ed Sheeran, BTS and Lizzo are among the stars taking part in a 24-hour live event for Global Citizen. The international advocacy organisation will stage events and performances across six continents on 25 September to help unite the world in a bid to defend the planet and defeat poverty, and Adam Lambert, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Metallica, Green Day, and Usher will also be among those taking to the stage for 'Global Citizen Live'.
MusicGreenwichTime

Olivia Rodrigo Is 'Good 4' No. 1 on Both the Album and Song Charts

Olivia Rodrigo isn’t budging… or at least, she never seems to for long. Although the teen singer does get tossed out of the top spot of either the album chart or songs chart on occasion, she invariably returns to conquer one or, as in the case of this week, both. Her “Good 4 U” continues its streak as a No. 1 song and is rejoined in chart dominance this week by her “Sour” album.
MusicNME

Lorde, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and many more to perform during Global Citizen Live

Lorde, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd are among the star-studded array of artists who are set to perform as part of Global Citizen Live in September. The anti-poverty charity organisation are planning their next live music event following on from May’s Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World, which featured performances from the likes of Foo Fighters, Jennifer Lopez and H.E.R.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Global Citizen hosting virtual concert w/ Billie Eilish, Lorde, Green Day, Metallica, Lizzo & more

Way back in the pre-pandemic times of 2019, Global Citizen Festival revealed plans for a massive, Live Aid-style concert in 2020. That didn't happen for obvious reasons, but this year Global Citizen will broadcast a 24-hour concert called Global Citizen Live with performances filmed across six different continents from Billie Eilish, Lorde, Green Day, Metallica, Lizzo, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Coldplay, Christine and the Queens, Burna Boy, BTS, Angélique Kidjo, Davido, Duran Duran, Femi Kuti, The Weeknd, Usher, Tiwa Savage, Ricky Martin, Camila Cabello, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Alessia Cara, The Lumineers, Ed Sheeran, Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, and more.
MusicPosted by
SPY

The 29 Best Karaoke Songs That’ll Have the Whole Room Singing Along

It should go without saying, but there’s no better bar than a karaoke bar. Booze-filled bodies have zero fear, so even your most introverted, song-hating friends are more than likely to jump up on stage and belt out a song or two on the best karaoke machines. Whether you’re performing in a room with a bunch of your closest buds or in front of strangers at the local dive, the best karaoke songs bring folks of all walks of life together for a night of pure fun.
CelebritiesBillboard

Olivia Rodrigo & Morgan Wallen Lead MRC Data's 2021 Midyear Charts

Equivalent album units — for album titles and chart rankings cited below — comprise traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album, or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. (For the sake of clarity, equivalent album units do not include listening to music on broadcast radio or digital radio broadcasts.) All numbers cited in this story are for the U.S. only.
TV SeriesMLive.com

How to Watch ‘The Mighty Ones’ for free

Indulge your inner child with DreamWorks’ imaginative animated series, The Mighty Ones. Join a pebble, twig, strawberry, and leaf as they traverse wild backyard terrain. This unlikely group of friends will warm your heart and broaden your mind—allowing viewers to question the limitations of their own perspective. You can stream...
Video GamesNME

How to watch the WitcherCon 2021 livestream

Netflix and CD Projekt Red has announced WitcherCon 2021 will launch on July 9, 2021 – the first-ever convention for The Witcher fans. If you’re a fan of the long-standing video game series, or even if you prefer Henry Cavill as everyone’s favourite Witcher, you’ll want to tune in to this brand-new fan event. There will be panels, announcements and a lot of Witcher-related titbits.
YogaHello Magazine

Shania Twain looks incredibly youthful in skin-tight jeans in waterfront photo

Shania Twain delighted fans over the weekend after taking a trip down memory lane on social media. The award-winning singer took to Instagram to share some incredible throwback photos of herself sailing on a boat on the water. The mother-of-one looked stylish dressed in a pink shirt teamed with jeans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy