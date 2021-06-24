2021 iHeartRadio Wango Tango: How To Watch

It should go without saying, but there’s no better bar than a karaoke bar. Booze-filled bodies have zero fear, so even your most introverted, song-hating friends are more than likely to jump up on stage and belt out a song or two on the best karaoke machines. Whether you’re performing in a room with a bunch of your closest buds or in front of strangers at the local dive, the best karaoke songs bring folks of all walks of life together for a night of pure fun.