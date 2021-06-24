Cancel
Lily Collins to Play Polly Pocket in Live-Action Movie From Lena Dunham

By Brent Lang
Variety
 19 days ago
Since she first captured kids’ hearts in the late 1980s, Polly Pocket has inspired playsets, dolls, web series and television shows. She’s roller-skated, snowboarded, shopped, sang, and exhibited a captivating can-do attitude. Now, Ms. Pocket will be the subject of a feature film that will be written and directed by Lena Dunham, the creator of “Girls.” “Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins will put her on spin on Polly.

MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Escape from New York’ Star Adrienne Barbeau on Playing a Kick-Ass Action Hero and How Teenage J.J. Abrams Changed the Ending

When John Carpenter’s action classic “Escape from New York” premiered 40 years ago on July 10, 1981, moviegoers were treated to a dystopian nightmare unlike anything they’d seen before. Set in a grim future where the island of Manhattan has been converted into a giant maximum security prison, the film featured Kurt Russell in a career-defining role as Snake Plissken, a one-eyed Special Forces soldier turned master criminal who is tasked with saving the President of the United States when Air Force One crashes on the walled island.
MoviesA.V. Club

Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons to star in Hitchcockian noir for Netflix

According to Deadline, Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons are set to star in Windfall, a film described as both a “Hitchcockian thriller” and a “modern-day noir” that’s being directed by The One I Love and The Discovery director Charlie McDowell. Deadline says the movie is about a young couple who arrive at a vacation home just as its being robbed. If we had to guess, we’d say Segel and Collins are playing the couple and Plemons is playing the robber, if only because “you think you’re doing one thing but then Jesse Plemons is there unexpectedly” would be one good explanation for how he manages to be in every single movie these days. This was just going to be a regular movie about a couple on vacation, but then Jesse Plemons was already there, so they found a way to work him into the script. The trick is that he’s good, so nobody’s going to object to him just showing up on every set and pretending that he’s supposed to be there.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Emily in Paris’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and More

The city of love! Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo and more had fans swooning during the first season of Emily in Paris — and their love lives off-camera are just as romantic. The Darren Star-created series hit Netflix in October 2020 and was initially met with mixed reviews. While plenty of viewers adored the show’s campy style, others struggled to follow the somewhat unrealistic plot. Collins, whose character Emily Cooper touches down in France for a job opportunity without knowing what to expect, previously admitted that criticism of the show was a driving force to do better with season 2.
New York City, NYFirst Showing

Fun First Trailer for Kooky Live-Action 'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Movie

"Heroes don't get bigger than this!" Paramount Pictures has released an official trailer for their live-action Clifford the Big Red Dog movie, adapted from the classic Scholastic book series by Norman Bridwell. Technically this is a "hybrid" movie because Clifford is actually entirely CGI, though they did use a creepy maquette thing on set during filming. A girl's love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size. Emily and her fun but impulsive uncle Casey set out on an adventure that will keep you on the edge-of-your-seat as our heroes take a bite out of the Big Apple. Clifford the Big Red Dog stars Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong and John Cleese as Mr. Bridwell. Thankfully this doesn't look as bad as it could, but it also doesn't look that great. There's not much of a story other than "hey it's a big dog!" Which is kinda fun, but it needs more than that.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Masters Of The Universe Live-Action Movie Reportedly In The Works At Netflix

He-Man fans are gearing up for the debut of Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Netflix next month. The much-anticipated animated reboot of the classic 1980s cartoon, as helmed by Kevin Smith and featuring an all-star voice cast, promises to be a more mature, textured take on the beloved franchise. All the hype surrounding the show just proves how much interest there still is in the IP. And it looks like Netflix wants to capitalize on that by expanding the He-Man universe into live-action once again.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer for Amazon's Live-Action CINDERELLA Movie

Amazon has gone ahead and made their own live-action take on the classic fairytale Cinderella, and today we have our first look at it thanks to a teaser trailer that was released. Cinderella is described as “a musically driven, bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with....
MoviesA.V. Club

Jean Smart joins Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Flea in Damien Chazelle's Babylon

Oh, you thought the cast of Damien Chazelle’s Babylon was already good enough? You thought Chazelle was fine with stopping at Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, Samara Weaving, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Damon Gupton, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Phoebe Tonkin, and the long-awaited return of Tobey Maguire? Well, that’s not nearly enough famous actors for this movie. It needs at least… one more actor, preferably an actor who has been on a real hot streak for the last few years and is coming off of an acclaimed HBO Max original series. Maybe even someone who might want to start clearing off some shelf space for tomorrow morning when the Emmy nominations are announced? (It’s probably too early for anyone to actually finish clearing off shelf space, but there’s no harm in starting the process.)
Moviesphillytrib.com

How to go From 'Veep' scene-stealer to action-movie apprentice

The poster for the new Chris Pratt sci-fi movie “The Tomorrow War” may have you doing a double take: Hey, over Pratt’s muscled shoulder, isn’t that Richard Splett from “Veep” brandishing a machine gun?. For 37-year-old Sam Richardson, who played the hilariously guileless Richard on that Emmy-winning sitcom, “The Tomorrow...
TV SeriesDeadline

Lily Rabe To Play Betty Gore In ‘Love And Death’ HBO Max True-Crime Limited Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Rabe is set as a lead alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons and Patrick Fugit in HBO Max’s Love and Death, a limited series about the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Rabe will portray Gore opposite Olsen’s Montgomery in the series from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television.
Movieslaconiadailysun.com

Greta Gerwig confirmed to direct Barbie movie

Greta Gerwig is officially directing the 'Barbie' movie. The 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women' helmer was already on script duties with Noah Baumbach, but now it's been confirmed that the 37-year-old filmmaker will also direct. In an interview with Vogue, Margot Robbie, who will play the iconic toy in the...
MoviesVanity Fair

Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Catches $215 Million in Her Web

Black Widow, the superhero action picture starring Scarlett Johansson, isn’t only a hit for the “early post-pandemic era”—it’s a hit in this and every other timeline. Here are the numbers for the 24th entry in the expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, as detailed by The Hollywood Reporter. The film, which is...
Moviesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Industry News: Margot Robbie, Matt Damon, Devon Terrell and More!

BARBIE MOVIE SET: Greta Gerwig has signed on to direct Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the iconic doll. Filming will begin in 2022. Robbie is also set to produce the film, under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. MATT DAMON TALKS TEARING UP AT PREMIERE: Matt Damon explained that he felt “overwhelmed”...
MoviesGeekTyrant

LITTLE WOMEN Director Greta Gerwig Officially Signs On to Helm Margot Robbie's BARBIE Movie

Greta Gerwig, the director of Lady Bird and Little Woman, has officially signed on to direct Margot Robbie in the feature film adaptation of Mattel’s Barbie. Gerwig has been attached to the project since 2019 as she signed on to co-write the script with Noah Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale, Marriage Story). It was reported that she would end up directing the film, which is obviously exactly what happened.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Fairly OddParents’ Live-Action Series, ‘Blue’s Clues’ Movie Highlight Nickelodeon’s Global Push (Exclusive)

In his first interview since taking over kids and family programming for Paramount+, Nickelodeon president and CEO Brian Robbins talks with THR about his strategy for streaming vs. linear, pushing further into features and YA programming (a LeBron James pic) and his former 'Head of the Class' co-star/network hitmaker Dan Schneider: "We are not contemplating working together right now."
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Flag Day’ Review: Sean Penn Directs a Powerful Father-Daughter Drama That Reveals Dylan Penn to Be a Major Actor

As a filmmaker, Sean Penn has always had a flinty integrity, but the movies he directs work so hard to channel the values of ’70s films — they’re moody and fatalistic, with furrowed brows, and move at a pace of drop-dead deliberation — that early on, in the days of “The Indian Runner” (1991) and “The Crossing Guard” (1995), you could just about feel the sweat of his downbeat virtue. I think that changed when Penn made “Into the Wild” (2007), a film as dark as any other film in his desolation row (it was about a young man withdrawing from the world — mind, body, and soul), but it was directed with an open-eyed adventure and skill that turned it enthralling. After that, Penn made his one and only dud (“The Last Face,” which played Cannes in 2016), but now he’s back with “Flag Day,” his sixth feature as a director in 30 years, and it’s one of his best.
MoviesCollider

Kristen Stewart's 'Spencer' Set to Premiere at Venice Film Festival

Director Pablo Larraín’s highly-anticipated new film, Spencer, will premiere in competition at the Venice International Film Festival, per Variety. Kristen Stewart stars as Lady Diana in the drama, which focuses on the weekend when she decided to separate from her husband, Prince Charles, amid turbulent media attention around their relationship. Neon and Topic Studios have acquired US distribution rights for the film, expected to be a major awards season player in the fall.
MoviesIGN

Disney Releases First Image From the Live-Action Little Mermaid Remake

Disney has released the first teaser image of actress Halle Bailey as Ariel in the upcoming live-action Little Mermaid remake. The photo shows off the Italian coast where filming took place, as well as Bailey's thoughts on powering through a production hampered by COVID-19. The image shows Bailey laying on...
MoviesDeadline

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: Angela Bassett & Karen Gillan Lead Kickass Female Ensemble In Netflix Action Flick

The times they are a-changin’. In a genre ruled by men for decades, it is clearly now the ladies’ turn to provide the action. With Black Widow leading the summer box office — the first Marvel stand-alone since Captain Marvel, both featuring female stars — plus a steady diet of movies like Atomic Blonde featuring women in kickass roles previously owned by macho actors, the trend is clear: Hollywood is changing its tune. In fact, in the latest Netflix entry into the genre, Gunpowder Milkshake, the only characters written above one dimension are the women, and they rock in this.
CelebritiesTennessee Tribune

Greta Gerwig Tapped To Direct ‘Barbie’ Starring Margot Robbie

WASHINGTON — Oscar-nominated filmmaker Greta Gerwig is set to direct “Barbie,” the highly-anticipated big-screen take on the iconic Mattel doll’s story, starring Margot Robbie. As per a news report, Gerwig has been on board the Warner Bros. project since 2019, when the actor and filmmaker signed on to co-write the...

