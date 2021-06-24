Oceanside Debates the Future of its Coastline
"Whether the width of the beach is shrinking due to climate change and rising sea levels, coastal development or both, the fact of the matter is: Oceanside, like many of Southern California coastal communities, is struggling to protect its beachfront properties." Now, as MacKenzie Elmer reports in Voice of San Diego, a tense debate between city officials and the California Coastal Commission "is adding fuel to a larger debate over what Oceanside should do about its shrinking coastline."www.planetizen.com
Comments / 1