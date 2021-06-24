Cancel
Arlington, TX

Elton John to perform in Arlington in September 2022

Tarrant County Today
Tarrant County Today
 18 days ago

In this screengrab, Elton John performs during Breast Cancer Research Foundation's Virtual Hot Pink Evening in May 2021.(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BCRF)

By Madelyn Edwards

(ARLINGTON, Texas) Elton John is coming to perform a concert at Globe Life Field in Arlington next year, CultureMap Fort Worth reports.

The concert is planned for Sept. 30, 2022, months after John is scheduled to perform at Dallas’ American Airlines Center on Jan. 25-26.

The new shows, which also includes concerts in San Antonio and Houston in the fall, is an extension of John’s "Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour." The tour is a chance to see John perform his classic songs — like “Bennie and the Jets,” “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Philadelphia Freedom” — but he may also perform new songs from his album “Regimental Sgt. Zippo,” which was released earlier this month.

The show also includes “never-before-seen-photos and videos” from John’s 50-year career.

The general public will be able to buy tickets on Wednesday. American Express card members already have access to buying these tickets, and Rocket Club members will be able to buy tickets starting Friday.

