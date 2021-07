Corey Samuels (3-2) lived up to his nickname Lightning Wolf to knockout Isaiah Hokit within 10 seconds of his Bellator debut. His quick finish at the Bellator 261 prelims earned him the third win of his pro MMA career. Speaking to media at a post-fight news conference, Samuels said this was a great way to announce his arrival at the organization. He remarked: “What I wanted to do is basically let everyone know I’m here. Even in my amateur career, everybody has been doubting me, like, ‘Oh, he’s not going to do this,’ and all that.”