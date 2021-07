Filmmaker Vanessa Roth has made a career out of profiling everyday men and women whose stories resonate and inspire far beyond the subject’s smaller-scale origins. One of her earliest works as a producer was on the 2007 Oscar-winning documentary shot Freeheld, concerning the push to change the policy concerning domestic partners being allowed to receive a work-related pension after their partner passes away. The short was even adapted into a feature film in 2015. As a director, Roth has profiled middle school student council races in The Third Tuesday in October (2006); the lives of teachers in American Teacher (2011); and recently helmed the National Geographic Channel’s doc series “Impact with Gal Gadot,” which focused on six women who made a remarkable impact on the environment.