Revs. Jesse Jackson, William Barber Arrested At Capitol During Protest
The civil rights icons joined the protest as voting rights protections stalled in Congress.www.binnews.com
The civil rights icons joined the protest as voting rights protections stalled in Congress.www.binnews.com
BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.https://www.binnews.com
Comments / 0